The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season

More perks. Lower cost. New suite of research tools just released to All Access subscribers for 50% off!
Access New Tools
×
S&P 500   4,403.34 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,882.45 (+0.44%)
QQQ   365.64 (-0.16%)
AAPL   188.66 (-1.06%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.76%)
META   293.05 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   117.65 (-1.53%)
AMZN   126.73 (-2.35%)
TSLA   271.28 (-1.15%)
NVDA   422.72 (-0.54%)
NIO   10.37 (+3.80%)
BABA   91.00 (+0.50%)
AMD   110.80 (-2.09%)
T   15.37 (-1.54%)
F   14.89 (-0.60%)
MU   61.48 (+1.37%)
CGC   0.44 (-8.05%)
GE   109.48 (+1.12%)
DIS   88.28 (-0.41%)
AMC   4.27 (+1.67%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.62%)
PYPL   68.30 (+2.26%)
NFLX   437.81 (-0.07%)
S&P 500   4,403.34 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,882.45 (+0.44%)
QQQ   365.64 (-0.16%)
AAPL   188.66 (-1.06%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.76%)
META   293.05 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   117.65 (-1.53%)
AMZN   126.73 (-2.35%)
TSLA   271.28 (-1.15%)
NVDA   422.72 (-0.54%)
NIO   10.37 (+3.80%)
BABA   91.00 (+0.50%)
AMD   110.80 (-2.09%)
T   15.37 (-1.54%)
F   14.89 (-0.60%)
MU   61.48 (+1.37%)
CGC   0.44 (-8.05%)
GE   109.48 (+1.12%)
DIS   88.28 (-0.41%)
AMC   4.27 (+1.67%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.62%)
PYPL   68.30 (+2.26%)
NFLX   437.81 (-0.07%)
S&P 500   4,403.34 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,882.45 (+0.44%)
QQQ   365.64 (-0.16%)
AAPL   188.66 (-1.06%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.76%)
META   293.05 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   117.65 (-1.53%)
AMZN   126.73 (-2.35%)
TSLA   271.28 (-1.15%)
NVDA   422.72 (-0.54%)
NIO   10.37 (+3.80%)
BABA   91.00 (+0.50%)
AMD   110.80 (-2.09%)
T   15.37 (-1.54%)
F   14.89 (-0.60%)
MU   61.48 (+1.37%)
CGC   0.44 (-8.05%)
GE   109.48 (+1.12%)
DIS   88.28 (-0.41%)
AMC   4.27 (+1.67%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.62%)
PYPL   68.30 (+2.26%)
NFLX   437.81 (-0.07%)
S&P 500   4,403.34 (+0.10%)
DOW   33,882.45 (+0.44%)
QQQ   365.64 (-0.16%)
AAPL   188.66 (-1.06%)
MSFT   331.28 (-1.76%)
META   293.05 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   117.65 (-1.53%)
AMZN   126.73 (-2.35%)
TSLA   271.28 (-1.15%)
NVDA   422.72 (-0.54%)
NIO   10.37 (+3.80%)
BABA   91.00 (+0.50%)
AMD   110.80 (-2.09%)
T   15.37 (-1.54%)
F   14.89 (-0.60%)
MU   61.48 (+1.37%)
CGC   0.44 (-8.05%)
GE   109.48 (+1.12%)
DIS   88.28 (-0.41%)
AMC   4.27 (+1.67%)
PFE   35.75 (+0.62%)
PYPL   68.30 (+2.26%)
NFLX   437.81 (-0.07%)

The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season

Mon., July 10, 2023 | Thomas Hughes

Stock Sectors 2023

Key Points

  • Consumer Discretionary will be a hot sector, but only a few companies will post actual growth. 
  • The growth of the Internet, the cloud, and the penetration of services boost Communication Services. 
  • The Real Estate sector hit bottom, pays a steady high-yielding dividend, and is expected to post the 3rd strongest EPS growth. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

Market participants may have positioned in May and gone away, but the analysts have remained active. They continue to update the earnings outlook, and the first few reports from S&P 500 NYSEARCA: SPY have taken a toll. Currently, consensus figures for Q2, Q3, Q4 and the year continue to trend lower, putting the index at risk of posting negative earnings growth this year. That event would be bearish for the market but not necessarily for all sectors.

The consensus figures for the broad market are moving lower, but not all sectors are feeling the same pain. The top 3 sectors for Q2 will report earnings growth, and their outlook is holding steady if not trending higher. 

The Consumer Discretionary Sector Will Be #1 In Q2? 

The Consumer Discretionary Sector NYSEARCA: XLY, odd as it may sound, will be the leader in Q2. According to Factset, the sector is expected to post 26.8% earnings growth, and the consensus is increasing. The chart is also bullish, showing a possible reversal that could take the market up 25% to reclaim post-pandemic highs. The caveat is that this sector is heavily skewed in favor of its top 2 holdings: Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN and Tesla NASDAQ: TSLA. Amazon accounts for nearly 30% of the total index, and its growth is boosted by AWS, the cloud, AI, and business spending. AWS is not the most significant segment at roughly 17% of revenue, but it is growing the fastest at 16% YOY and is largely unrelated to “consumer discretionary” spending. 


Likewise, Tesla owes its success to shifting trends and not strength in discretionary spending. Looking at the numbers 3,4, 5, and 6 positions, the outlook isn’t so great. McDonald’s NYSE: MCD is another potential winner for Q2. Still, Home Depot NYSE: HD, Lowes NYSE: LOW, and Nike NYSE: NKE are experiencing significant downward revisions to their outlook, and HD and LOW are expected to post robust declines in revenue and earnings. The takeaway is that Amazon, Tesla, and McDonald’s look good for Q2, but the sector as a whole will likely disappoint. 

XLY stock chart

The Communications Sector Is Another Hot Trade For Q2 

The Communications Sector NYSEARCA: XLC is another hot trade for Q2 and will likely perform better broadly. The sector is heavily weighted in favor of Meta NASDAQ: META and Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOG, which account for 45%, but other top holdings include T-Mobile NASDAQ: TMUS and Netflix NASDAQ: NFLX, which are both expected to grow. Meta has been soaring recently due to its dual tailwind of improving using metrics and “efficiency.” That story is amplified by the new Threads app, which poses a severe threat to Twitter. Facebook is #2 on Marketbeat’s list of Most Upgraded stocks and has been in the top 5 all year. Google parent Alphabet and Netflix are also on the list. 

The Communications Sector ETF is already deep in reversal. The next resistance point is near $72 or about 10% above the current share price, which may be hit by the end of the reporting season. Meta and Alphabet results are the next most apparent catalyst for the market; they report at the end of July. 

XLC stock chart

The Real Estate Sector: Hot For Income Investors 

The 3rd hottest sector by earnings growth will be the real estate sector (NYSEARCA: XLY). It is expected to grow by 6.2% and help fuel steady dividends across the sector. The sector is also better diversified, with the top holding accounting for only 12% of the total. The ETF yields about 3.7%, with shares trading near long-term lows and higher can be found within the holdings. The market has bottomed, and support is near $36; if it can get above critical resistance points, it could rally into the end of the year. The 1st critical resistance point is near the long-term EMA at $37.70; the next is near $40. 

XLRE stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust right now?

Before you consider SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust wasn't on the list.

While SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Do you expect the global demand for energy to shrink?! If not, it's time to take a look at how energy stocks can play a part in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Meta Platforms (META)
2.4531 of 5 stars		$292.47+0.7%N/A36.29Moderate Buy$259.00
Netflix (NFLX)
2.2655 of 5 stars		$438.58+0.1%N/A47.16Moderate Buy$379.11
Alphabet (GOOG)
2.3173 of 5 stars		$118.23-1.6%N/A26.33Moderate Buy$131.77
Amazon.com (AMZN)
2.6023 of 5 stars		$127.02-2.1%N/A302.43Moderate Buy$144.23
Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY)N/A$169.78+0.2%0.86%N/AHold$0.07
Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)N/A$65.12+0.1%0.81%14.26N/AN/A
Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)N/A$37.76-0.1%3.63%32.42N/AN/A
McDonald's (MCD)
2.4028 of 5 stars		$294.57+0.8%2.06%31.61Moderate Buy$308.79
Home Depot (HD)
2.3704 of 5 stars		$307.92+1.7%2.71%18.76Moderate Buy$323.43
Lowe's Companies (LOW)
2.2981 of 5 stars		$226.78+2.2%1.85%22.08Hold$222.65
NIKE (NKE)
3.2053 of 5 stars		$106.24+1.7%1.28%32.89Moderate Buy$131.13
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$439.79+0.3%1.48%N/AN/AN/A
T-Mobile US (TMUS)
2.9634 of 5 stars		$140.12+0.8%N/A45.64Buy$180.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author: Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Thomas got his start with the markets while working as a Chef. In 2005 a chance invitation to attend the seminar “How To Buy And Sell Your Own Stocks” altered his worldview. Soon trading and stocks consumed his every waking moment to the point of excluding all else. Thomas now enjoys a much different lifestyle engaged in his true passion, uncovering great investments.
Contact Thomas Hughes via email at tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com.
Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher

Stocks Upgraded After Earnings and are Moving Higher

In this video, we explore a hot topic that has been buzzing among Market Beat users - stocks that have experienced a significant surge after earnings.

Related Videos

These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
These Stocks are on Sale Right Now
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?
Google Stock Concerned About AI? Should You Be Too?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -