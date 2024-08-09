Free Trial
→ Sorry Elon, you’re dead wrong about this (From Porter & Company) (Ad)

Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
August 9, 2024
Amazon Prime Parcel Package. Amazon.com is a premier online retailer

Key Points

  • Amazon shares have been under pressure since the middle of last month.
  • A lackluster earnings report and a broader market sell-off have sent the stock down to multi-year lows.
  • Despite the recent drop, there are compelling reasons to believe it's been exaggerated, presenting a prime buying opportunity.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

It’s not often you see a $1.75 trillion market cap stock drop nearly 20% in just two sessions, but that’s exactly what went down with Amazon.com Inc NASDAQ: AMZN this week. It was the biggest selloff in a long time, and what made it all the more complicated for investors was that there were several factors in play. 

Amazon.com Today

Amazon.com, Inc. stock logo
AMZNAMZN 90-day performance
Amazon.com
$167.46
+1.66 (+1.00%)
(As of 11:50 AM ET)
52-Week Range
$118.35
$201.20
P/E Ratio
46.91
Price Target
$221.88
Add to Watchlist

The first was the broader softening seen in equities since early July, with tech stocks like Amazon affected in particular. This meant that though Amazon started the month with a record high, as NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA started to pick up an alarming downward pace, investors were forced to reconsider their other tech positions. 

This risk-off sentiment gathered more momentum than last week, with a combination of lower-than-expected job numbers and the implosion of Intel NASDAQ: INTC injecting some real fear. Concerns that the Fed may have been too slow to cut rates and, by being so, have risked pushing the economy into a recession, which had an immediate effect. And so anytime a benchmark index like the S&P 500 drops 10%, you can be sure that even a behemoth like Amazon is going to feel some pressure. 

Amazon's Lackluster Earnings

Amazon.com Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$221.88
32.33% Upside
Buy
Based on 42 Analyst Ratings
High Forecast$251.00
Average Forecast$221.88
Low Forecast$160.00
Amazon.com Stock Forecast Details

In addition to the broader market turning down and investors being a bit more risk-averse, Amazon also delivered a lackluster earnings report. They managed to land a solid beat on analyst expectations for their EPS, which came in 22% higher than expected, but they missed on revenue. The latter print was still up 10% year on year, but it was a rare and worrying miss. 


In addition, Amazon’s forward guidance was also mixed, to put it mildly. Against a consensus for $158.33 billion in third-quarter net sales, Amazon’s leadership forecasted between $154 billion and $158.5 billion. There were some bright spots, such as year-on-year growth of 19% in the company’s AWS unit, against expectations on the street for this to be closer to 17%. 

All this conspired to send Amazon shares down 17.5% between last Thursday and Monday, which meant they’d shed as much as 25% from July’s all-time high. This is a confirmed correction, and worryingly for the bulls at least, it put Amazon back trading below where it had spent much of the pandemic. 

Analysts Reaffirm Bullish Ratings for Amazon

However, there are several reasons to think this drop was overdone and that it’s actually a solid buying opportunity. For starters, several analysts reiterated their Buy ratings on the stock this week, with Morgan Stanley and Rosenblatt Securities weighing in with price targets of $210 and $221, respectively. 

Considering Amazon was trading for less than $170 during Friday’s session, that’s pointing to a targeted upside of at least 30%. They’re not alone in their optimism either, with Barclays, Wedbush, Bank of America, and Piper Sander, to name just a few, all also reiterating their Buy, Overweight, or Outperform ratings, and all with price targets well above $200. 

Taking Advantage of Amazon's Stock Dip

For those of us considering taking advantage of the dip and buying into this theory that the drop is way overdone, the consistently higher closes from last Monday’s low lend a lot of weight. While the pessimist will say that the stock is still down more than 15% from July, the optimist could say it’s actually up 10% since Monday. 

There’s also the fact that Amazon’s relative strength index (RSI), a popular technical measure of how overbought or oversold a stock is, was screaming extremely oversold as recently as Wednesday. This week’s gains have pulled it out of the danger zone, as buyers have been more than willing to step in and snap up shares at discounted prices. A higher close next week would all but confirm the recovery rally is underway, putting Amazon on a clear track back toward the $200 level. 

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Price Chart for Friday, August, 9, 2024

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon.com right now?

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link below to learn more about how your portfolio could bloom.

Get This Free Report
Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis

Learn More about Sam Quirke
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9752 of 5 stars
4.98 / 5 stars		$166.64+0.5%0.12%46.68Buy$221.88
Intel (INTC)
4.9777 of 5 stars
4.98 / 5 stars		$19.66-4.1%2.54%20.48Reduce$32.04
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.9761 of 5 stars
4.98 / 5 stars		$104.14-0.8%0.04%60.90Moderate Buy$131.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Why did Warren Buffet dump Apple’s Stock?
Apple may be set to roll out their first ever AI device as soon as September 10… But investing in Apple is ...
InvestorPlace | Sponsored
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equiti...
MarketBeat
Red Alert: Your Money's Disappearance Act - Banks' Greed Unleashed!
Get your free information kit NOW, before it’s too late. Inside you’ll get the 3 secret strategies you can put...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Stocks from Companies That Can't Stop Talking About AI
There are more than anecdotal reasons to explain why artificial intelligence (AI) remains the talk of the town...
MarketBeat
Act by Friday, August 16th, to collect this 22% dividend
For every $100 invested, you could collect up to $22 in dividends in the next 12 months. But you must act b...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Low Beta Safe and Sound Stocks
If you've been investing for a significant period of time, you've probably heard a stock described as a &ldquo...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Set to Soar: Here’s Why
Is Palantir Stock Worth the Hype After Earnings Jump?
SMCI: Higher Revenue Ahead Despite Selloff

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines