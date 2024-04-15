NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors

S&P 500   5,123.41
DOW   37,983.24
QQQ   438.27
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
Divisive? Not for moviegoers. ‘Civil War’ declares victory at box office.
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
The Crypto 9-5 Escape Plan (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of earnings, oil falls as Middle East tensions escalate
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Did You Miss the Gold Rush? Try These 2 Silver Stocks
Citi’s Results Say This About The Stock Market
S&P 500   5,123.41
DOW   37,983.24
QQQ   438.27
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
Divisive? Not for moviegoers. ‘Civil War’ declares victory at box office.
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
The Crypto 9-5 Escape Plan (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of earnings, oil falls as Middle East tensions escalate
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Did You Miss the Gold Rush? Try These 2 Silver Stocks
Citi’s Results Say This About The Stock Market
S&P 500   5,123.41
DOW   37,983.24
QQQ   438.27
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
Divisive? Not for moviegoers. ‘Civil War’ declares victory at box office.
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
The Crypto 9-5 Escape Plan (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of earnings, oil falls as Middle East tensions escalate
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Did You Miss the Gold Rush? Try These 2 Silver Stocks
Citi’s Results Say This About The Stock Market
S&P 500   5,123.41
DOW   37,983.24
QQQ   438.27
5 Small-Cap Energy Stocks Surged in Price and Volume on Friday
The "Smart Money" Is Ready for May 1st Are You? (Ad)
Divisive? Not for moviegoers. ‘Civil War’ declares victory at box office.
Novo Nordisk Arms Wegovy to Be a Triple Threat
The Crypto 9-5 Escape Plan (Ad)
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ahead of earnings, oil falls as Middle East tensions escalate
Vital Farms Rides the Pasture-Raised Egg Trend to the Bank
The Best AI Stock to Own in the World Today is Trading for Just $25 (Ad)
Did You Miss the Gold Rush? Try These 2 Silver Stocks
Citi’s Results Say This About The Stock Market
Free Trial

NVIDIA Stock Analysis: Insights and Predictions for Investors

Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 15, 2024

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in NVIDIA right now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2024. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.5962 of 5 stars		$881.86-2.7%0.02%73.86Moderate Buy$926.30
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
4.4924 of 5 stars		$163.28-4.2%N/A314.01Moderate Buy$181.52
Intel (INTC)
4.7728 of 5 stars		$35.69-5.2%1.40%91.52Hold$42.48
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.5197 of 5 stars		$186.13-1.5%N/A64.18Buy$201.43
Alphabet (GOOG)
3.5882 of 5 stars		$159.19-1.0%N/A27.45Buy$157.50
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.5431 of 5 stars		$421.90-1.4%0.71%38.15Moderate Buy$430.52
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jeffrey Neal Johnson

About Jeffrey Neal Johnson

  • jeffrey.neal.johnson@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retail and Technology Stocks

Experience

Jeffrey Neal Johnson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Technology, cryptocurrency, biotechnology, defense sector, automotive industry, hospitality sector

Education

Associate of Arts in Business Development

Past Experience

Strategic business development and ventures 

More From MarketBeat
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
from Crypto Swap Profits
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
from MarketBeat
The Crypto 9-5 Escape Plan
from Crypto 101 Media
7 Stocks That Can Become Your Own Magnificent Seven
from MarketBeat
Buy Alert: Get these AI trades on repeat
from Prosper Trading Academy
13 Stocks With Strong Institutional Buying
from MarketBeat
The #1 Crypto for 2024
from InvestorPlace
The 7 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks That Aren't Tesla
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

How to Become a "Make Money" Investor

How to Become a "Make Money" Investor

Whether you're a seasoned investor or just starting, this video offers valuable insights into making strategic choices that prioritize long-term growth and stability over short-term gains.

Related Videos

7 Must-Buy Stocks Under $20
7 Must-Buy Stocks Under $20
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
7 Stocks That May Be Next to Split Their Stock
Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Search Headlines: