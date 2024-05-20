Free Trial

Warren Buffett's Mystery Stock Was Just Revealed

Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Chris Markoch
May 20, 2024

closeup photo of Berkshire Hathaway office building

Key Points

  • Berkshire Hathaway, led by Warren Buffett, has acquired around 26 million shares of Chubb, totaling $6.7 billion.
  • Chubb's stock jumped nearly 8% after the investment news, breaking out of a multi-month consolidation and reaching $269 per share.
  • This move highlights Berkshire's renewed focus on insurance and aligns with Buffett's strategy of increasing financial sector investments.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Chubb

Warren Buffett's latest investment move has again captured the financial world's attention. On Wednesday, regulatory filings revealed that Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B, under Buffett's stewardship, had quietly amassed a substantial $6.7 billion position in Chubb NYSE: CB, the renowned Zurich-based property and casualty insurer. This significant acquisition, involving around 26 million shares, had been shrouded in mystery until the recent 13F filing lifted the veil.

Chubb's stock responded enthusiastically to the news, surging above its multi-month consolidation and resistance and closing the week up nearly 8%. This positive market response was a clear indication of the potential of the investment. Following the news, it opened trading at $269 per share, pushing its market capitalization well beyond $100 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's shares also saw a modest rise, with the more accessible BRK.B shares trading at $415 each.

The Investment Marks a Return to Berkshire Hathaway's Roots

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:BRK.B] This strategic investment, a return to Berkshire Hathaway's roots in the insurance sector, marks a significant move. Berkshire first ventured into this domain by acquiring the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) in the late 1970s. GEICO remains a cornerstone of Berkshire's insurance operations, alongside General Reinsurance (Gen Re) and the recently acquired Allegheny.

Buffett's move to invest heavily in Chubb follows a pattern of diversifying Berkshire's portfolio. While the company has been reducing its exposure to consumer technology stocks like HP and Apple, it has bolstered its holdings in the financial sector with stakes in American Express and Bank of America


The revelation of Chubb as the mysterious stock with investors speculating for months underscores Buffett's enduring confidence in the insurance industry as a pillar of Berkshire Hathaway's financial strategy. 

So, as Buffett doubles down on his insurance playbook, should you buy shares of Chubb, too? Let's take a closer look.

What is Chubb Limited?

Chubb Today

Chubb Limited stock logo
CBCB 90-day performance
Chubb
$265.00
+0.86 (+0.33%)
(As of 05/21/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$183.71
$275.41
Dividend Yield
1.30%
P/E Ratio
11.76
Price Target
$266.74
Add to Watchlist
Chubb Limited has a market capitalization of $111 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, and a projected earnings growth of 9.48% for the year. The company also offers a 1.33% dividend yield with solid dividend growth. All of these factors, especially the P/E ratio, certainly tick many of the boxes that have made investments an attractive value proposition for Buffett in the past. 

Chubb is a global insurance and reinsurance provider operating across several segments. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance offers a variety of commercial products, including property, casualty, and cyber risk, for businesses of all sizes. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment caters to affluent individuals with homes, automobiles, and travel coverage. Chubb's agricultural segment provides crop and farm insurance.

Internationally, Chubb's Overseas General Insurance delivers specialty products like marine, energy, and aviation insurance. The Global Reinsurance segment offers reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand. Chubb's Life Insurance segment also covers whole life, endowment plans, health protection, and group benefits.

Sentiment is Favorable, and Momentum is to the Upside

Analysts are optimistic about Chubb's stock, which holds a moderate buy rating based on eighteen evaluations. Of these, nine analysts rate the stock as a hold, eight as a buy, and one as a strong buy. These positive ratings surpass those of its competitors, who generally receive hold ratings, including the consensus for the S&P 500.

The stock has shown strong momentum, with a 36.3% increase over the past year and a 21.36% rise year-to-date. Recently, Chubb's stock broke out of a multi-month consolidation, signaling a robust continuation of its upward trend. With technical and fundamental factors aligning favorably and Warren Buffett's investment adding to its appeal, Chubb presents itself as an attractive investment opportunity.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chubb right now?

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link below to learn more about how your portfolio could bloom.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)
0.3518 of 5 stars		$414.37+0.3%N/A12.23Hold$414.00
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)
0.1486 of 5 stars		$625,602.50+0.4%N/A12.31Hold$621,591.00
Chubb (CB)
4.636 of 5 stars		$265.00+0.3%1.30%11.76Moderate Buy$266.74
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Ryan Hasson

About Ryan Hasson

  • Ry.has7@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical Analysis, Momentum Trading, Risk Management

Experience

Ryan Hasson has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2023.

Areas of Expertise

Equity research and analysis, technical analysis and price action, market sentiment and underlying themes, risk management and trading psychology

Education

Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Management

Past Experience

Equities trader, Kershner Trading Group, business analysis consultant, SMB Capital

Zoom International: Business Analysis Consultant.

More From MarketBeat
Next President (Not Trump. Not Biden.)
from The Freeport Society
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
from MarketBeat
The ONE AI Stock to own now. (It’s not Nvidia.)
from Weiss Ratings
7 Manufacturing Stocks to Buy as Sector Activity Increases
from MarketBeat
Shocking $16T Elon Musk Crypto Leak
from Crypto 101 Media
20 Stocks Analysts Won't Stop Upgrading
from MarketBeat
Exposed: 10 CENT Crypto to Explode May 20th?
from True Market Insiders
7 of the Best Stocks for Share Buybacks
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
4 Downgraded Stocks Still Worth a Look
April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
April CPI Update: Slight Cooling in Inflation
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Home Depot: Earnings Mixed, Wait to Buy the Dip
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Lucid’s Stock Price Still in Reverse
Search Headlines: