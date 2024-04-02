S&P 500   5,243.77
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/1/2024
Cargo ship's owner and manager seek to limit legal liability for deadly bridge disaster in Baltimore
Trump Media stock falls more than 21% after company discloses $58 million loss for 2023
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/1/2024
Cargo ship's owner and manager seek to limit legal liability for deadly bridge disaster in Baltimore
Trump Media stock falls more than 21% after company discloses $58 million loss for 2023
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/1/2024
Cargo ship's owner and manager seek to limit legal liability for deadly bridge disaster in Baltimore
Trump Media stock falls more than 21% after company discloses $58 million loss for 2023
5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 4/1/2024
Cargo ship's owner and manager seek to limit legal liability for deadly bridge disaster in Baltimore
Trump Media stock falls more than 21% after company discloses $58 million loss for 2023
Wayfair: Strengthening Fundamentals or Just a Short Squeeze?

Written by Jea Yu | Reviewed by Jessica Mitacek
April 2, 2024
Key Points

  • Wayfair offers consumers a frictionless shopping and delivery experience at the click of a mouse instead of time-consuming trips to brick-and-mortar furniture stores.
  • Wayfair gained market share in the furniture and home goods segment for the sixth consecutive quarter as competitor Home Goods shut down its online store in October 2023.
  • Wayfair has a 17.4% short interest and has had short squeezes in the past.
  5 stocks we like better than Wayfair

Wayfair website sales boosting performance

Wayfair Inc. NYSE: W is an e-commerce platform specializing in furniture and home goods. The components of its name, Way and Fair, imply a wide range of products at a fair price. The consumer discretionary company has launched a number of initiatives to give itself an edge over its competitors, including IKEA, Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN, Overstock.com Inc. NASDAQ: OSTK, Haverty Furniture Co. NYSE: HVT, Walmart Inc. NYSE: WMT and Target Co. NYSE: TGT.

Easy Access and Convenience are Performance Drivers

Wayfair makes furniture shopping convenient by giving consumers access to everything it offers with a few keystrokes, saving shoppers the time-consuming chore of physically walking through showrooms. It also allows consumers to filter by style, brand or item to find what they want. Wayfair often has 72-hour Clearout sales with savings of up to 60%. The company has been in a turnaround, and its financials continue to improve. Notably, it has a 17.86% short interest, making it susceptible to short squeezes.

Online Shopping Creates Tailwinds

High interest rates, elevated prices and a low supply of homes may have caused a slowdown in the housing market, but it can be a boon for home improvement and furnishings. Wayfair also benefits from tailwinds created by customers shifting to online furniture shopping and e-commerce over walking through a furniture store. This migration to internet shopping is driving Wayfair's outperformance of the home furnishing industry average. Free shipping, a loyalty program and white glove delivery further attract customers to the platform.


Flexing Stronger Financials

Wayfair announced a Q4 2023 EPS loss of 11 cents, which was 4 cents better than consensus analyst estimates. The company's net loss was $174 million, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $92 million — up from a loss of $71 million last year. Revenues rose 0.4% YOY to $3.11 billion, matching consensus estimates. Wayfair closed 2023 with $1.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Growth Metrics Are Positive Overall

Wayfair experienced 0.9% growth in United States sales, while international sales were down 2.7%. Gross margins topped consensus estimates by 60bps at 30.4%. The number of active customers rose 1.4% to 22.4 million. LTM net revenue per active customer was $537, a 3% YOY decrease. Average order value came in higher than expected at $276, down 2.5% YOY. Orders delivered in Q4 2023 rose 2.7% YOY to 11.3 million. Cost-cutting initiatives resulted in 3,400 job cuts during the year. Competitors RH NYSE: RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. NYSE: WSM experienced sales declines of 14% and 16%, respectively.

Guidance Is Mixed

Wayfair expects Q1 2024 revenues to rise in the mid-single digit range, with gross margins expected between 30% to 31%. EBITDA margin is anticipated to be in the low-single-digit percentage range. The company gained market share for the sixth consecutive quarter. Wayfair also deserves credit for its efficient operations as competitor Home Goods (owned by TJX Co. NYSE: TJX) shut down its e-commerce platform at the end of October 2023.  

Analyst Actions

Morgan Stanley defended its Overweight rating on Wayfair shares with an $80 price target. Analyst Simeon Gutman sees a cyclical recovery in home-oriented stocks, expecting Wayfair to hit $900 million in adjusted EBITDA by 2025. On March 19, 2024. Mizuho initiated a Buy rating on Wayfair shares with a $72 price target.

Wayfair market share chart

The daily candlestick chart on Wayfair illustrates an ascending triangle pattern. The lower ascending trendline formed at $47.32 on February 21, 2024. The upper flat-top resistance trendline formed at $66.63 after three attempts to break out, with the last one finally pushing through. The daily market structure low (MSL) triggered the breakout through $65.04. The daily relative strength index (RSI) is rising through the 65-band. Pullback support levels are at $62.55, $55.30, $51.83 and $47.32.

Wayfair Thriving Despite Difficult Environment

Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah credited the company's expansion of market share to improvements in item availability, shipping speed, competitive pricing, and an increase in active customers and customer loyalty.

“Even in a difficult macro environment, we generated a 3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin and had our third consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. In fact, on a revenue base that largely mirrored 2022, our Free Cash Flow in 2023 improved by more than one billion dollars," Shah said.

Shah expects Q1 2024 to be the low point as the company anticipates growing EBITDA by 50% in 2024.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wayfair (W)
3.9983 of 5 stars		$65.85-3.0%N/A-10.10Moderate Buy$75.00
Overstock.com (OSTK)
0.7152 of 5 stars		$0.00-100.0%N/A-4.67Hold$27.00
Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT)
4.5572 of 5 stars		$33.18-2.8%3.62%9.90Buy$41.00
Walmart (WMT)
4.7064 of 5 stars		$59.96-0.3%1.38%31.34Moderate Buy$61.60
Target (TGT)
4.8039 of 5 stars		$177.79+0.3%2.47%19.91Moderate Buy$180.12
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.4525 of 5 stars		$180.97+0.3%N/A62.40Buy$198.09
RH (RH)
4.1669 of 5 stars		$334.73-3.9%N/A60.10Hold$332.15
Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
4.5548 of 5 stars		$314.93-0.8%1.14%21.61Hold$249.31
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

  • JeaYu21@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Trading Strategies

Experience

Jea Yu has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2018.

Areas of Expertise

Equities, options, ETFs and futures; fundamental, qualitative, quantitative and technical analysis and pattern identification; active and swing trading; trading systems and methodology development

Education

Bachelor of Arts, University of Maryland, College Park

Past Experience

U.S. equity markets trader, writer and analyst for over 25 years. Published four books by publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. Speaker at various expos and seminars and has been quoted and featured in USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine, The Financial Times and various trade publications, including Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor.

