Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services. Read More…
Industry Medical & hospital equipment
Sub-IndustryHealth Care Distributors
SectorMedical
Phone631-843-5500
Annual Sales$13.20 billion
Employees18,000
Next Earnings Date2/19/2020 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Frequently Asked Questions
What is Henry Schein's stock symbol?
Henry Schein trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "HSIC."
When did Henry Schein's stock split? How did Henry Schein's stock split work?
Henry Schein shares split before market open on Friday, September 15th 2017. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 16th 2017. The newly minted shares were distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, September 14th 2017. An investor that had 100 shares of Henry Schein stock prior to the split would have 200 shares after the split.
How will Henry Schein's stock buyback program work?
Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st 2019, which authorizes the company to repurchase $400,000,000.00 in shares, according to EventVestor. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
How were Henry Schein's earnings last quarter?
Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November, 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Henry Schein's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. View Henry Schein's Earnings History.
When is Henry Schein's next earnings date?
What guidance has Henry Schein issued on next quarter's earnings?
Henry Schein updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday, November, 5th. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.73.
What price target have analysts set for HSIC?
15 brokers have issued 12 month price targets for Henry Schein's shares. Their forecasts range from $62.00 to $80.00. On average, they expect Henry Schein's stock price to reach $72.17 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 8.2% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for Henry Schein.
What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Henry Schein?
15 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Henry Schein in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Hold." View Analyst Ratings for Henry Schein.
Has Henry Schein been receiving favorable news coverage?
Headlines about HSIC stock have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Henry Schein earned a daily sentiment score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned media coverage about the company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Henry Schein.
Who are some of Henry Schein's key competitors?
What other stocks do shareholders of Henry Schein own?
Who are Henry Schein's key executives?
Henry Schein's management team includes the folowing people:
- Mr. Stanley M. Bergman, Exec. Chairman & CEO (Age 69)
- Mr. James P. Breslawski, Vice Chairman & Pres (Age 65)
- Mr. Steven Paladino, Exec. VP, CFO & Exec. Director (Age 62)
- Mr. Gerald A. Benjamin, Exec. VP, Chief Admin. Officer & Director (Age 66)
- Mr. Mark E. Mlotek, Exec. VP, Chief Strategic Officer & Director (Age 63)
How do I buy shares of Henry Schein?
Shares of HSIC can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab.
What is Henry Schein's stock price today?
One share of HSIC stock can currently be purchased for approximately $66.72.
How big of a company is Henry Schein?
Henry Schein has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion and generates $13.20 billion in revenue each year. The company earns $535.88 million in net income (profit) each year or $4.13 on an earnings per share basis. Henry Schein employs 18,000 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Henry Schein.
What is Henry Schein's official website?
How can I contact Henry Schein?
Henry Schein's mailing address is 135 DURYEA RD, MELVILLE NY, 11747. The company can be reached via phone at 631-843-5500 or via email at [email protected]
