News stories about ILMN stock have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Illumina earned a media sentiment score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news articles about the life sciences company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Illumina.