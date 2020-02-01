NASDAQ:ILMN - Illumina Stock Price, Forecast & News Adding Choose a watchlist: Adding You have already added five stocks to your watchlist. Upgrade to MarketBeat Daily Premium to add more stocks to your watchlist. Adding Illumina, Inc. Please log in to your account or sign up in order to add this asset to your watchlist. Log In and Add $331.74 +3.60 (+1.10 %) (As of 01/2/2020 08:17 AM ET) Add Compare Today's Range$327.70Now: $331.74▼$331.9650-Day Range$297.68MA: $321.86▼$335.6352-Week Range$263.30Now: $331.74▼$380.76Volume461,632 shsAverage Volume748,472 shsMarket Capitalization$48.77 billionP/E Ratio58.00Dividend YieldN/ABeta1.06 ProfileAnalyst RatingsAdvanced ChartEarningsFinancialsInsider TradesInstitutional OwnershipHeadlinesOptions ChainSEC FilingsSocial Media Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on StocktwitsPrint this articleShare by Email Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array. Read More… Industry, Sector and Symbol Stock Exchange NASDAQ Industry Analytical instruments Sub-IndustryLife Sciences Tools & Services SectorMedical Current SymbolNASDAQ:ILMN Previous Symbol CUSIP45232710 CIK1110803 Webhttp://www.illumina.com/ Phone858-202-4500Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.41 Current Ratio6.82 Quick Ratio6.15Price-To-Earnings Trailing P/E Ratio58.00 Forward P/E Ratio51.43 P/E Growth2.42 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$3.33 billion Price / Sales14.63 Cash Flow$7.36 per share Price / Cash Flow45.09 Book Value$26.16 per share Price / Book12.68Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$5.72 Net Income$826 million Net Margins28.14% Return on Equity22.05% Return on Assets12.95%Miscellaneous Employees7,300 Outstanding Shares147,000,000Market Cap$48.77 billion Next Earnings Date2/4/2020 (Estimated) OptionableOptionable Receive ILMN News and Ratings via Email Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for ILMN and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter. NASDAQ:ILMN Rates by TradingView Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Frequently Asked Questions What is Illumina's stock symbol? Illumina trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "ILMN." How were Illumina's earnings last quarter? Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) posted its earnings results on Thursday, October, 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. The life sciences company earned $907 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. View Illumina's Earnings History. When is Illumina's next earnings date? Illumina is scheduled to release their next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, February 4th 2020. View Earnings Estimates for Illumina. What guidance has Illumina issued on next quarter's earnings? Illumina issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday, October, 24th. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.04. What price target have analysts set for ILMN? 15 brokerages have issued 12 month target prices for Illumina's shares. Their forecasts range from $280.00 to $380.00. On average, they anticipate Illumina's stock price to reach $333.00 in the next twelve months. This suggests a possible upside of 0.4% from the stock's current price. View Analyst Price Targets for Illumina. What is the consensus analysts' recommendation for Illumina? 15 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Illumina in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of "Buy." View Analyst Ratings for Illumina. What are Wall Street analysts saying about Illumina stock? Here are some recent quotes from research analysts about Illumina stock: 1. Canaccord Genuity analysts commented, "We don’t believe an ultra-premium multiple is now justified for a company looking to grow +6% on the top and bottom lines, which now seem more vulnerable to large misses. What’s more, we lack visibility to 2020 or 2021 growth rates given a wide range of moving parts. We would look to get more constructive if our concerns prove to be transitory, or if ILMN announces the $100 genome at a price point that would meaningfully accelerate its top line and not add further headwinds to its gross, operating or net income margins. ILMN is working hard to drive down the cost of sequencing to be able to usher in the eagerly awaited $100 genome. DTC troubles. On the call, Illumina CEO Francis deSouza indicated he expects a DTC reacceleration “in the coming years,” which to us doesn’t imply a recovery in 2020." (7/30/2019) 2. According to Zacks Investment Research, "Illumina continues to register strong top line growth across the company’s high throughput, mid throughput and low throughput categories. In the last-reported fourth quarter, the company observed strong demand for sequencing and array systems, consumables and services. Meanwhile HiSeq to NovaSeq upgrade cycle is progressing well and NextSeq placements are strong. We are also looking forward to the company's newly-inked Pacific Biosciences deal. In the past year, Illumina has outperformed its industry. However, we note that, Illumina exited the fourth quarter of 2018 on a mixed note with earnings lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate. HiSeq consumables are continuing with their expected decline. Seasonality in DTC functionality continues to dent Illumina’s microarray sales. Funding issues restrict growth. The company is operating in a tough competitive landscape." (4/2/2019) Has Illumina been receiving favorable news coverage? News stories about ILMN stock have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Illumina earned a media sentiment score of -1.0 on InfoTrie's scale. They also assigned news articles about the life sciences company a news buzz of 0.0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company's share price in the near term. View News Stories for Illumina. Who are some of Illumina's key competitors? Some companies that are related to Illumina include Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Agilent Technologies (A), Mettler-Toledo International (MTD), Waters (WAT), Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO), PerkinElmer (PKI), BIO-TECHNE (TECH), Bruker (BRKR), Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL), Cambrex (CBM), Luminex (LMNX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Fluidigm (FLDM), Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) and aTyr Pharma (LIFE). What other stocks do shareholders of Illumina own? Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Illumina investors own include NVIDIA (NVDA), Netflix (NFLX), Alibaba Group (BABA), Visa (V), Walt Disney (DIS), Adobe (ADBE), Baidu (BIDU), Micron Technology (MU), Tesla (TSLA) and Paypal (PYPL). Who are Illumina's key executives? Illumina's management team includes the folowing people: Mr. Jay T. Flatley, Exec. Chairman (Age 66)Mr. Francis A. deSouza, CEO, Pres & Director (Age 48)Mr. Sam A. Samad, CFO & Sr. VP (Age 49)Mr. Omead Ostadan, Sr. VP of Products, Marketing & Strategic Planning (Age 47)Ms. Aimee L. Hoyt, Chief People Officer & Sr. VP (Age 48) How do I buy shares of Illumina? Shares of ILMN can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity and Charles Schwab. What is Illumina's stock price today? One share of ILMN stock can currently be purchased for approximately $331.74. How big of a company is Illumina? Illumina has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion and generates $3.33 billion in revenue each year. The life sciences company earns $826 million in net income (profit) each year or $5.72 on an earnings per share basis. Illumina employs 7,300 workers across the globe.View Additional Information About Illumina. What is Illumina's official website? The official website for Illumina is http://www.illumina.com/. How can I contact Illumina? Illumina's mailing address is 5200 ILLUMINA WAY, SAN DIEGO CA, 92122. The life sciences company can be reached via phone at 858-202-4500 or via email at [email protected] MarketBeat Community Rating for Illumina (NASDAQ ILMN)Community Ranking: 2.6 out of 5 ( )Outperform Votes: 974 (Vote Outperform)Underperform Votes: 865 (Vote Underperform)Total Votes: 1,839MarketBeat's community ratings are surveys of what our community members think about Illumina and other stocks. Vote "Outperform" if you believe ILMN will outperform the S&P 500 over the long term. Vote "Underperform" if you believe ILMN will underperform the S&P 500 over the long term. You may vote once every thirty days. This page was last updated on 1/2/2020 by MarketBeat.com StaffFeatured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?