NYSE:KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Forecast, Price & News

$55.34
-0.80 (-1.43 %)
(As of 05/17/2021 02:04 PM ET)
Today's Range
$55.13
$56.18
50-Day Range
$47.92
$58.72
52-Week Range
$25.25
$59.15
Volume79,917 shs
Average Volume2.69 million shs
Market Capitalization$32.20 billion
P/E Ratio33.95
Dividend Yield0.96%
Beta1.42
30 days | 90 days | 365 days | Advanced Chart
KKR & Co. Inc. logo

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, financial technology, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the upstream oil and gas and equipment, minerals and royalties and services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. It also seeks to make impact investments focused on identifying and investing behind businesses with positive social or environmental impact. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Headlines

KKR Invests $95M In Indian Eyewear Retailer Lenskart
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Morgan Stanley Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $64.00
May 17, 2021 |  americanbankingnews.com
KKR to invest $95 million in Lenskart as existing investors divest portions of holding
May 17, 2021 |  msn.com
KKR invests $95 million in eyewear retailer Lenskart
May 17, 2021 |  msn.com
Canadian investors sell majority stake in Britains ERM to KKR
May 17, 2021 |  nasdaq.com
KKR to Acquire Majority Position in ERM
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
KKR to Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM From Canada Funds
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
BRIEF-KKR Invests $95 Mln In Indias Lenskart
May 17, 2021 |  msn.com
KKR To Invest $95 Mln In Lenskart - Quick Facts
May 17, 2021 |  markets.businessinsider.com
KKR Invests US$95 million in Lenskart
May 17, 2021 |  finance.yahoo.com
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange NYSE
Industry Investment advice
Sub-IndustryN/A
SectorFinance
Current SymbolNYSE:KKR
Previous Symbol
CUSIPN/A
CIK1404912
Webwww.kkr.com
Phone212-750-8300
Employees1,583
Year Founded1976

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales$4.22 billion
Price / Sales7.63
Cash Flow$2.35 per share
Price / Cash Flow23.51
Book Value$54.54 per share
Price / Book1.01

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$1.67
Net Income$2.01 billion
Net MarginsN/A
Return on Equity4.28%
Return on Assets2.02%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.97
Current Ratio1.29
Quick Ratio1.29

Price-To-Earnings

Trailing P/E Ratio33.95
Forward P/E Ratio32.75
P/E Growth1.61

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares581,779,000
Market Cap$32.20 billion
Next Earnings Date8/3/2021 (Estimated)
OptionableOptionable

MarketRank

Overall MarketRank

1.98 out of 5 stars

Finance Sector

199th out of 1,931 stocks

Investment Advice Industry

12th out of 65 stocks

Analyst Opinion: 1.4Community Rank: 2.5Dividend Strength: 1.7Insider Behavior: 2.5Valuation: 1.9 5 -4 -3 -2 -1 -
speech bubbles
speech bubbles











KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Frequently Asked Questions

Is KKR & Co. Inc. a buy right now?

8 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "buy" KKR & Co. Inc. stock.
View analyst ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. or view top-rated stocks.

What stocks does MarketBeat like better than KKR & Co. Inc.?

Wall Street analysts have given KKR & Co. Inc. a "Buy" rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat's past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.
View MarketBeat's top stock picks here.

When is KKR & Co. Inc.'s next earnings date?

KKR & Co. Inc. is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, August 3rd 2021.
View our earnings forecast for KKR & Co. Inc..

How were KKR & Co. Inc.'s earnings last quarter?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May, 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.
View KKR & Co. Inc.'s earnings history.

How has KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock been impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19)?

KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock was trading at $24.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KKR shares have increased by 129.1% and is now trading at $55.26.
View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

How often does KKR & Co. Inc. pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for KKR & Co. Inc.?

KKR & Co. Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
View KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend history.

Is KKR & Co. Inc. a good dividend stock?

KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc. does not yet have a strock track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 32.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KKR & Co. Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that KKR & Co. Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
View KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend history.

What price target have analysts set for KKR?

8 analysts have issued twelve-month target prices for KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock. Their forecasts range from $40.00 to $71.00. On average, they anticipate KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock price to reach $53.85 in the next twelve months. This suggests that the stock has a possible downside of 2.6%.
View analysts' price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

Who are KKR & Co. Inc.'s key executives?

KKR & Co. Inc.'s management team includes the following people:
  • Mr. George R. Roberts J.D., Co-Founder, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO (Age 78, Pay $42.01M)
  • Mr. Henry Robert Kravis, Co-Founder, Co-CEO & Co-Chairman (Age 77, Pay $42.01M)
  • Mr. Joseph Y. Bae, Co-Pres, Co-COO & Director (Age 49, Pay $35.8M)
  • Mr. Scott C. Nuttall, Co-Pres, Co-COO & Director (Age 48, Pay $36.2M)
  • Mr. Robert H. Lewin, Chief Financial Officer (Age 41, Pay $8.52M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Mr. David J. Sorkin, Partner, Gen. Counsel & Sec. (Age 61, Pay $7.17M) (LinkedIn Profile)
  • Mr. Todd Falk, Director and Chief Accounting Officer of Energy Real Assets
  • Mr. Usman Rabbani, MD and Global Head of Innovation & Technology
  • Ms. Emilia Sherifova, Chief Information & Innovation Officer (Age 46)
  • Ms. Carolyn Jehle, Director, Bus. Operations

What is Henry R. Kravis' approval rating as KKR & Co. Inc.'s CEO?

80 employees have rated KKR & Co. Inc. CEO Henry R. Kravis on Glassdoor.com. Henry R. Kravis has an approval rating of 99% among KKR & Co. Inc.'s employees. This puts Henry R. Kravis in the top 10% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

Who are some of KKR & Co. Inc.'s key competitors?

Some companies that are related to KKR & Co. Inc. include The Blackstone Group (BX), Ameriprise Financial (AMP), Legal & General Group (LGGNY), Franklin Resources (BEN), The Carlyle Group (CG), Ares Management (ARES), Apollo Global Management (APO), Invesco (IVZ), Morningstar (MORN), Affiliated Managers Group (AMG), Janus Henderson Group (JHG), Evercore (EVR), Houlihan Lokey (HLI), Lazard (LAZ) and Hamilton Lane (HLNE).
View all of KKR's competitors.

What other stocks do shareholders of KKR & Co. Inc. own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other KKR & Co. Inc. investors own include AbbVie (ABBV), 399641 (CBI), Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), The Blackstone Group (BX), Philip Morris International (PM), Bank of America (BAC), General Electric (GE), AT&T (T) and Intel (INTC).

What is KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock symbol?

KKR & Co. Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "KKR."

Who are KKR & Co. Inc.'s major shareholders?

KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock is owned by a number of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional shareholders include BlackRock Inc. (5.90%), Capital International Investors (4.38%), Vulcan Value Partners LLC (4.16%), Principal Financial Group Inc. (4.15%), Akre Capital Management LLC (2.56%) and Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. (2.18%). Company insiders that own KKR & Co. Inc. stock include David Sorkin, Fund Holdings LP Kkr, Genetic Disorder LP Kkr, John B Hess, Kkr Group Partnership LP, Kkr Stream Holdings Llc, Phorm Investors LP Kkr, Robert H Lewin and Robert W Scully.
View institutional ownership trends for KKR & Co. Inc..

Which institutional investors are selling KKR & Co. Inc. stock?

KKR stock was sold by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Jackson Square Partners LLC, Vulcan Value Partners LLC, Renaissance Technologies LLC, Bank of Nova Scotia, Weiss Asset Management LP, Russell Investments Group Ltd., Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich, and TD Asset Management Inc.. Company insiders that have sold KKR & Co. Inc. company stock in the last year include David Sorkin, John B Hess, Kkr Group Partnership LP, and Kkr Stream Holdings Llc.
View insider buying and selling activity for KKR & Co. Inc. or view top insider-selling stocks.

Which institutional investors are buying KKR & Co. Inc. stock?

KKR stock was bought by a variety of institutional investors in the last quarter, including Capital International Investors, BlackRock Inc., The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Geode Capital Management LLC, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc., River Road Asset Management LLC, Sculptor Capital LP, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.. Company insiders that have bought KKR & Co. Inc. stock in the last two years include Fund Holdings LP Kkr, Genetic Disorder LP Kkr, Kkr Group Partnership LP, Phorm Investors LP Kkr, Robert H Lewin, and Robert W Scully.
View insider buying and selling activity for KKR & Co. Inc. or or view top insider-buying stocks.

How do I buy shares of KKR & Co. Inc.?

Shares of KKR can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.
Compare Top Brokerages Here.

What is KKR & Co. Inc.'s stock price today?

One share of KKR stock can currently be purchased for approximately $55.26.

How much money does KKR & Co. Inc. make?

KKR & Co. Inc. has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion and generates $4.22 billion in revenue each year. The asset manager earns $2.01 billion in net income (profit) each year or $1.67 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does KKR & Co. Inc. have?

KKR & Co. Inc. employs 1,583 workers across the globe.

When was KKR & Co. Inc. founded?

KKR & Co. Inc. was founded in 1976.

What is KKR & Co. Inc.'s official website?

The official website for KKR & Co. Inc. is www.kkr.com.

Where are KKR & Co. Inc.'s headquarters?

KKR & Co. Inc. is headquartered at 9 WEST 57TH STREET SUITE 4200, NEW YORK NY, 10019.

How can I contact KKR & Co. Inc.?

KKR & Co. Inc.'s mailing address is 9 WEST 57TH STREET SUITE 4200, NEW YORK NY, 10019. The asset manager can be reached via phone at 212-750-8300 or via email at [email protected]


