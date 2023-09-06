S&P 500   4,444.71 (-0.47%)
NYSE:RE

Everest Re Group (RE) Stock Forecast, Price & News

Notice: This company has been marked as potentially delisted and may not be actively trading.
Today's Range
N/A
50-Day Range
$332.87
$387.10
52-Week Range
N/A
Volume
406,900 shs
Average Volume
345,684 shs
Market Capitalization
$13.80 billion
P/E Ratio
20.84
Dividend Yield
1.88%
Price Target
$429.67
Everest Re Group MarketRank™ Forecast

Analyst Rating
Buy
3.00 Rating Score
Upside/​Downside
∞ Upside
$429.67 Price Target
Short Interest
N/A
Dividend Strength
Moderate
Based on Four Factors
Sustainability
-0.84
Upright™ Environmental Score
News Sentiment
0.54mentions of Everest Re Group in the last 14 days
Based on 3 Articles This Week
Insider Trading
N/A
Proj. Earnings Growth
28.32%
From $43.25 to $55.50 Per Share

Overall MarketRank

MarketRank is calculated as an average of available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

2.88 out of 5 stars

Finance Sector

127th out of 861 stocks

Fire, Marine, & Casualty Insurance Industry

11th out of 50 stocks

See Top Rated MarketRank™ Stocks Here

RE stock logo

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.


RE Stock News Headlines

September 6, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Everest Group (EG)
September 5, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Why Everest Group (EG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
September 3, 2023 | sports.yahoo.com
Japan's veterans prepare to scale World Cup Everest again
August 30, 2023 | msn.com
Insurance companies in the spotlight as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida
August 28, 2023 | msn.com
Everest Group appoints new underwriting unit head
August 26, 2023 | msn.com
A mountaineer shares why K2 is more deadly than Mount Everest — even though it's nearly 800 feet shorter
July 28, 2023 | msn.com
Everest Re (EG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat, Rise Y/Y
July 24, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Is a Beat in Store for Everest Re (EG) This Earnings Season?
July 19, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest Group (EG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
July 13, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Everest Group (EG)
July 5, 2023 | marketwatch.com
Everest Re Group Ltd. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market
June 26, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest Appoints FBI Cyber Veteran Don Good as Chief Information Security Officer
June 22, 2023 | benzinga.com
Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Natural Calamities Bolsters Growth
June 22, 2023 | benzinga.com
Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Everest Re Group with Buy Rating, Announces Price Target of $406
June 22, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
Analyst Expectations for Everest Re Group's Future
June 20, 2023 | benzinga.com
Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Everest Re Group with Overweight Rating, Announces Price Target of $429
June 18, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest Re Group, Ltd.'s (NYSE:RE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?
June 15, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest Re Group to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, July 27, 2023
June 6, 2023 | msn.com
Expert Ratings for Everest Re Group
May 31, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Why Is Everest Re (RE) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report?
May 24, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest Re (RE) Gains 10% YTD: Will the Rally Continue?
May 22, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Has Announced A Dividend Of $1.65
May 18, 2023 | msn.com
Everest Re to rebrand corporate name, stock ticker
May 18, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Everest to Rebrand Company Name and NYSE Ticker to Reflect its Evolution, Global Growth and Diversification Strategy
May 17, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
Everest Re Group down 4%, prices 3.6M equity offering
RE Company Calendar

Last Earnings
5/01/2023
Ex-Dividend for 6/16 Dividend
5/30/2023
Dividend Payable
6/16/2023
Today
9/07/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Industry
Fire, marine, & casualty insurance
Sub-Industry
Reinsurance
Sector
Finance
Current Symbol
NYSE:RE
CUSIP
G3223R10
CIK
1095073
Web
www.everestre.com
Phone
(441) 295-0006
Fax
441-295-4828
Employees
2,428
Year Founded
1973

Price Target and Rating

Average Stock Price Forecast
$429.67
High Stock Price Forecast
$468.00
Low Stock Price Forecast
$380.00
Consensus Rating
Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
3.00
Research Coverage
6 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
$16.86
Trailing P/E Ratio
20.84
Forward P/E Ratio
N/A
P/E Growth
0.28
Net Income
$597 million
Net Margins
5.34%
Pretax Margin
5.57%
Return on Equity
12.98%
Return on Assets
2.79%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
0.34
Current Ratio
0.33
Quick Ratio
0.33

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$12.06 billion
Price / Sales
0.00
Cash Flow
N/A
Price / Cash Flow
12.28
Book Value
$215.52 per share
Price / Book
N/A

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
39,280,000
Free Float
38,725,000
Market Cap
$13.80 billion
Optionable
Optionable
Beta
0.60

Key Executives

  • Mr. Juan Carlos Andrade (Age 57)
    Pres, CEO & Director
    Comp: $4.85M
  • Mr. Mark Kociancic (Age 53)
    Group Chief Financial Officer
    Comp: $2.53M
  • Mr. James Allan Williamson (Age 49)
    Exec. VP, Group COO & Head of Everest Reinsurance Division
    Comp: $2.25M
  • Mr. Sanjoy Mukherjee (Age 56)
    Advisor
    Comp: $1.76M
  • Mr. Michael Karmilowicz (Age 54)
    Exec. VP and Pres & CEO of Everest Insurance®
    Comp: $2.05M
  • Mr. Seth W. Vance (Age 62)
    Chief Investment Officer
  • Mr. Robert Joseph Freiling
    Sr. VP & Chief Accounting Officer
  • Mr. Brian Lee Bedner
    Head of Corp. Fin.
  • Mr. Srini Maddineni
    Group Chief Information Officer, Sr. VP and Global CIO for Insurance & Reinsurance Systems
  • Mr. Matthew Jay Rohrmann
    Sr. VP & Head of Investor Relations

Key Competitors

Insiders & Institutions

RE Stock - Frequently Asked Questions

Should I buy or sell Everest Re Group stock right now?

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for Everest Re Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should "buy" RE shares.
View RE analyst ratings or view top-rated stocks.

What is Everest Re Group's stock price forecast for 2023?

6 brokers have issued 1-year price objectives for Everest Re Group's stock. Their RE share price forecasts range from $380.00 to $468.00. On average, they predict the company's share price to reach $429.67 in the next twelve months.
View analysts price targets for RE or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

How were Everest Re Group's earnings last quarter?

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May, 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by $1.17. The insurance provider had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 EPS.
Read the conference call transcript.

How often does Everest Re Group pay dividends? What is the dividend yield for Everest Re Group?

Everest Re Group declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Read our dividend analysis for RE.

What ETF holds Everest Re Group's stock ?

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF holds 20,010 shares of RE stock, representing 0.24% of its portfolio.

Is Everest Re Group a good dividend stock?

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and currently has a dividend yield of 1.88%. The company does not yet have a strong track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio is 39.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RE will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.89% next year. This indicates that the company will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.
Read our dividend analysis for RE.

What is Juan Andrade's approval rating as Everest Re Group's CEO?

1 employees have rated Everest Re Group Chief Executive Officer Juan Andrade on Glassdoor.com. Juan Andrade has an approval rating of 100% among the company's employees. This puts Juan Andrade in the top 10% of approval ratings compared to other CEOs of publicly-traded companies.

What other stocks do shareholders of Everest Re Group own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other Everest Re Group investors own include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Home Depot (HD), AbbVie (ABBV), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Bank of America (BAC), iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Phillips 66 (PSX) and Adobe (ADBE).

What is Everest Re Group's stock symbol?

Everest Re Group trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol "RE."

Who are Everest Re Group's major shareholders?

Everest Re Group's stock is owned by a variety of institutional and retail investors. Top institutional investors include Earnest Partners LLC (0.61%), Swiss National Bank (0.39%), Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. (0.34%), Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC (0.30%), Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC (0.30%) and Strs Ohio (0.29%). Insiders that own company stock include John A Weber, John P Doucette, Sanjoy Mukherjee and William F Galtney Jr.
View institutional ownership trends.

How much money does Everest Re Group make?

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) has a market capitalization of $0.00 and generates $12.06 billion in revenue each year. The insurance provider earns $597 million in net income (profit) each year or $16.86 on an earnings per share basis.

How many employees does Everest Re Group have?

The company employs 2,428 workers across the globe.

How can I contact Everest Re Group?

Everest Re Group's mailing address is 141 Front Street, HAMILTON D0, HM 19. The official website for the company is www.everestre.com. The insurance provider can be reached via phone at (441) 295-0006, via email at investor.relations@everestre.com, or via fax at 441-295-4828.

This page (NYSE:RE) was last updated on 9/7/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff

