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1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 0.4% mid-day to $11.04 (intra-day high $11.14) on volume of 2,683 shares, about 46% below its average session volume.
  • 1895 Bancorp is a small-cap bank with a market cap of $61.35 million, a negative PE of -18.40 and a low beta (0.04); its debt-to-equity is 1.04 and both current and quick ratios are about 1.05.
  • The company is a community-focused bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Farmers & Merchants State Bank, offering retail, commercial and agricultural banking services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.04. 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial and agricultural loans, and treasury management solutions. It serves individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients, positioning itself as a community-focused financial institution.

The origins of the organization trace back to 1895, when Farmers & Merchants State Bank was founded in northeastern Wisconsin.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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