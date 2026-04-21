1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Shares Up 0.4% - Here's What Happened

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.04. 2,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 4,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

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1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $61.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Farmers & Merchants State Bank. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of retail and commercial banking services, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, commercial and agricultural loans, and treasury management solutions. It serves individuals, small businesses, and agricultural clients, positioning itself as a community-focused financial institution.

The origins of the organization trace back to 1895, when Farmers & Merchants State Bank was founded in northeastern Wisconsin.

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