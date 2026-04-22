3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as high as $2.41. 3D Systems shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,787,953 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised 3D Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.00.

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3D Systems Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $341.78 million, a PE ratio of -234,000.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.99 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Corporation will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,104,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 23.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,520 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company's stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

Further Reading

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