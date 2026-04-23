3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HSBC Analyst Says

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. HSBC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $181.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.17.

Get 3M alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMM

3M Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $145.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 975,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.41. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 104.75%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-8.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. American Trust grew its position in 3M by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 6,045 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

More 3M News

Here are the key news stories impacting 3M this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and maintained outlook — 3M reported adjusted EPS of $2.14, topping estimates and citing margin gains and cost controls while holding its full-year guidance, which supports near-term earnings visibility. Read More.

Q1 earnings beat and maintained outlook — 3M reported adjusted EPS of $2.14, topping estimates and citing margin gains and cost controls while holding its full-year guidance, which supports near-term earnings visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Productivity and strategic actions highlighted — Coverage notes productivity gains and pricing steps helped offset sluggish organic growth, improving operating leverage that investors prize. Read More.

Productivity and strategic actions highlighted — Coverage notes productivity gains and pricing steps helped offset sluggish organic growth, improving operating leverage that investors prize. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target increases — Wells Fargo raised its target to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling renewed buy-side interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/target increases — Wells Fargo raised its target to $165 and kept an overweight rating, signaling renewed buy-side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target to $170 (hold) — another vote of confidence that adds upward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Jefferies lifted its price target to $170 (hold) — another vote of confidence that adds upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy-the-dip commentary from some outlets — analysts/commentary pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) suggest starting to nibble given the beat and valuation metrics. Read More.

Buy-the-dip commentary from some outlets — analysts/commentary pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) suggest starting to nibble given the beat and valuation metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue mixed — reported revenue of $6.00B roughly met expectations (+3.9% Y/Y) but organic sales weakness tempers the quality of the beat. Read More.

Revenue mixed — reported revenue of $6.00B roughly met expectations (+3.9% Y/Y) but organic sales weakness tempers the quality of the beat. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trims target but stays constructive — PT lowered to $171 from $181 and remains a hold, leaving room for upside but signaling more cautious near-term view. Read More.

Deutsche Bank trims target but stays constructive — PT lowered to $171 from $181 and remains a hold, leaving room for upside but signaling more cautious near-term view. Read More. Negative Sentiment: RBC underperform/target cut — Royal Bank of Canada cut its PT to $133 and kept an underperform rating, introducing downside risk and reminding investors of differing views on growth and capital allocation. Read More.

3M Company Profile

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M's businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 3M, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 3M wasn't on the list.

While 3M currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here