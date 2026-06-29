4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.4290, with a volume of 271845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 12.4%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $681.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.75.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,404. This trade represents a 53.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,201,390.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 942,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,867,817.95. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,369. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,775 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,006 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company's stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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