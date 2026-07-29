5N Plus (FPLSF) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of $0.1602 per share and revenue of $114.1060 million for the quarter.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.04 million.

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5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of FPLSF remained flat at $23.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 5N Plus has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on 5N Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "moderate buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on FPLSF

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

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