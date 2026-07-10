5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.80 and traded as high as C$41.50. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$40.46, with a volume of 623,917 shares.

Get 5N Plus alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VNP. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$45.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company a "top pick" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$45.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.80.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 13.95%.The business had revenue of C$163.91 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3739703 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 5N Plus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 5N Plus wasn't on the list.

While 5N Plus currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here