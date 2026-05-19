8X8 Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

8X8 NASDAQ: EGHT reported its fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal fourth quarter 2026, with executives saying the company is seeing momentum from usage-based communications, artificial intelligence tools and disciplined cost management.

Chief Executive Officer Samuel Wilson called fiscal 2026 “a turning point” for the company, citing improved execution, operating discipline and strengthening demand across the business. He said 8x8 delivered four consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue growth, generated its first GAAP profitable full fiscal year since 2015, increased net income and earnings per share, and strengthened its balance sheet.

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“Most importantly, I believe this year validated the strategy we've been building towards for several years,” Wilson said.

Usage-Based Revenue Becomes a Larger Part of the Business

Wilson said the business communications market is changing as AI begins to handle more routine inquiries, transactions and first-line support. He said that shift is changing both customer buying behavior and pricing models, with companies moving away from traditional per-seat pricing and toward usage- and outcome-based structures.

8x8 said usage-based revenue, including CPaaS communications APIs, AI solutions, digital channels and telecom usage, grew more than 70% year over year and represented about 23% of service revenue, up from 14% a year earlier.

Wilson said customers increasingly want integrated platforms capable of supporting both human and AI-driven interactions. He described 8x8’s platform as combining global voice infrastructure, programmable communications APIs, UCaaS, CCaaS, digital engagement and embedded AI into a single architecture.

“Voice is not a legacy channel in an AI-driven world,” Wilson said. “In many ways, it becomes more important.”

The company highlighted several product developments during the quarter, including the general availability of 8x8 Engage, which extends customer engagement capabilities beyond traditional contact centers to frontline sales and operations teams. Wilson also pointed to AI Studio, which allows customers to build and deploy AI-powered voice and digital agents on the 8x8 Platform for CX using natural language prompts.

Quarterly Results Beat Guidance

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kraus said 8x8 exceeded its guidance ranges for service revenue, total revenue, operating profit, earnings per share and cash flow from operations. Unless otherwise noted, the company’s earnings call figures were presented on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue and cash flow.

Total revenue was $185.2 million, up 4.6% year over year.

Service revenue was $180.2 million, up 5% year over year.

Gross profit was approximately $118.9 million.

Gross margin was 64.2%, modestly below the prior quarter.

Operating income was $19.8 million, representing a 10.7% operating margin.

Net income was $16.6 million.

Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.11, $0.03 above the high end of guidance.

Cash flow from operations was $14.4 million.

Kraus said the lower gross margin reflected a continued mix shift toward usage-based offerings, which carry lower aggregate gross margins but can contribute meaningful profit dollars as they scale. He said operating expenses were down 5% year over year in the quarter and declined approximately 3% for the full fiscal year.

“Importantly, we are leaning into where the market is growing and not where the highest gross margin sits today,” Kraus said.

Debt Reduction Remains a Focus

8x8 ended the quarter with $93.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, up approximately $6.4 million sequentially. The company ended fiscal Q4 with $323.9 million of principal debt outstanding.

Kraus said 8x8 made a $14.5 million principal payment on its term loan in early April, bringing the principal balance to approximately $309.4 million as it entered fiscal Q1 2027. That represented a reduction of about 43% from the August 2022 peak of $548 million.

The company also said trailing 12-month cash interest paid declined approximately 51% from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026, from about $35.6 million to approximately $17.3 million.

During the question-and-answer portion of the call, Wilson said the company’s capital allocation priorities are to acquire technologies that improve customer outcomes, pay down debt and then consider share buybacks. Kraus said 8x8 has about $39.5 million of debt payback in its fiscal 2027 plan, including the April payment.

Fiscal 2027 Guidance Reflects Usage Mix and Macro Caution

For fiscal Q1 2027, 8x8 guided for service revenue of $175 million to $180 million and total revenue of $180 million to $185 million. The company expects gross margin of 63.5% to 64.5%, operating margin of 8.5% to 9.5%, non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.08 to $0.09 and cash flow from operations of $10 million to $12 million.

For the full fiscal year 2027, 8x8 guided for service revenue of $707 million to $727 million and total revenue of $727 million to $747 million. The company expects gross margin of 62.5% to 63.5%, operating margin of 9% to 10%, non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.33 to $0.38 and cash flow from operations of $45 million to $52 million.

Asked about the service revenue outlook, Wilson said the increasing share of usage revenue makes longer-term forecasting more difficult because that revenue is not contracted in the same way as traditional subscription revenue.

“We are naturally conservative in how we forecast usage revenue out that far because it's not contracted,” Wilson said.

Kraus added that about 40% of the company’s revenue is international and said the geopolitical environment remains “a little bit unpredictable.”

Executives Emphasize Platform Strategy

Wilson said customer wins during the quarter reinforced 8x8’s focus on integrated communications platforms. He cited examples including a U.S. insurance company replacing two competitors with a full UCaaS/CCaaS deployment, a healthcare organization deploying omnichannel engagement across more than 100 locations, a U.K. automotive retailer replacing a legacy communications environment and a bank in the Philippines selecting 8x8 for authentication and fraud prevention capabilities.

In response to an analyst question about competitive positioning, Wilson said customers increasingly want to consolidate vendors and reduce total cost of ownership. He said the boundaries between UC, CC and CPaaS are becoming less distinct, and 8x8 is aiming to sell a broader business communications platform rather than individual point products.

“We're operating from a position of strength,” Wilson said in closing remarks, pointing to the company’s strategy, financial fundamentals and confidence in competing in a large and rapidly evolving market.

About 8X8 NASDAQ: EGHT

8x8, Inc NASDAQ: EGHT is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company's unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8x8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8x8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

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