A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

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A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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