A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The firm's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.700-3.850 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from A. O. Smith's conference call:

North America organic sales grew 3% in Q2, led by a 21% increase in boiler sales and pricing benefits, while Leonard Valve added $16 million of revenue.

in Q2, led by a 21% increase in boiler sales and pricing benefits, while Leonard Valve added $16 million of revenue. Free cash flow rose 67% to $233 million in the first half, prompting A. O. Smith to increase its 2026 share-repurchase target by 50% to $300 million .

. The company lowered its 2026 outlook to 2%-3% sales growth and adjusted EPS of $3.70-$3.85, citing weaker-than-expected North American residential water-heater demand and low-double-digit industry volume declines.

Q3 earnings are expected to be lower than both Q2 and Q4 as customer pre-buy activity pulls demand forward, while higher steel, tariff, transportation, and other input costs pressure margins.

China sales fell 28% in local currency, and management expects to announce the outcome of its nearly year-long strategic assessment by the next earnings call; all options, including a potential partner-led change or continued self-management, remain under consideration.

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A. O. Smith Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of AOS stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.91. 1,375,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. A. O. Smith's payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $68.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on AOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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