A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.2857.

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A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of A10 Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital set a $25.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on A10 Networks

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,872,211.26. The trade was a 26.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448,423 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 124,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,271 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,922,000 after buying an additional 84,848 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 103.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,365,259 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $24,779,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 967.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 147,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.20.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. A10 Networks's payout ratio is 38.71%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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