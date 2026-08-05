A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (AZ) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $3.5390 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 415.62% and a negative return on equity of 62.55%. The company had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. On average, analysts expect A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AZ opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.16. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.38.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 110.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,000,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 133.6% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 862,765 shares of the company's stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 662,718 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

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