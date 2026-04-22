Aaron's (PRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Aaron's to post earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $726.9570 million for the quarter. Aaron's has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Aaron's (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.82 million. Aaron's had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aaron's to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Aaron's Price Performance

PRG opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 4.71. Aaron's has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Aaron's Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Aaron's's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Aaron's's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Institutional Trading of Aaron's

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 259,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron's by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron's during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Aaron's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aaron's in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aaron's from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRG

About Aaron's

PROG Holdings, Inc NYSE: PRG, formerly known as Aaron's, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron's Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron's Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

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