AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other brokerages also recently commented on SKFRY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of AB SKF from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AB SKF from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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AB SKF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. AB SKF had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF OTCMKTS: SKFRY is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company's products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world's first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

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