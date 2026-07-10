AB SKF (SKFRY) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect AB SKF to post earnings of $0.3961 per share and revenue of $2.4231 billion for the quarter.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. AB SKF had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts expect AB SKF to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AB SKF Price Performance

AB SKF stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. AB SKF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised AB SKF from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of AB SKF from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AB SKF currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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AB SKF Company Profile

AB SKF OTCMKTS: SKFRY is a leading global supplier of bearing and seal solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes rolling bearings, plain bearings, mechatronics, lubrication systems and services. The company's products are designed to improve the reliability, efficiency and performance of rotating equipment in a wide range of applications, from heavy industry and energy to aerospace and automotive.

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, SKF introduced the world's first self-aligning ball bearing and has since grown into a truly global organization.

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