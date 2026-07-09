Abbott Laboratories (ABT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $12.5184 billion for the quarter. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company's 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,434,760 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $2,936,141,000 after buying an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,189,528 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,652,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,185,642 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,025,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,536,178 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $741,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,206,580 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $652,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,410 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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