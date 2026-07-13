Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the healthcare product maker on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Abbott Laboratories has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.97 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The firm has a market cap of $163.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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