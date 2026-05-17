AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABBV. DZ Bank upgraded AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.43.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $210.54 on Friday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $180.25 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $371.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Article: How Important Are Skyrizi and Rinvoq to AbbVie's Q1 Results?

AbbVie’s Q1 results were supported by strong sales of and , which helped offset ongoing Humira declines and boosted the company’s 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Article: AbbVie analyst estimate update

Analysts have turned more optimistic on AbbVie’s earnings power, with Erste Group raising FY2027 EPS estimates and the company’s long-term pipeline still viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted AbbVie as a potentially better growth story than AstraZeneca because of its valuation, dividend profile, and pipeline strength. Article: Which Pharma Giant Offers Better Growth: AstraZeneca or AbbVie?

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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