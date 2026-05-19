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AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Price Up 2.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
AbbVie logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • AbbVie shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday, trading as high as $215.80 amid slightly above-average volume, with the stock last near $213.77.
  • Recent earnings and business momentum were solid: AbbVie beat Q1 estimates with $2.65 EPS on $15 billion in revenue, helped by 12.4% year-over-year sales growth and a 26% jump in neuroscience revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive despite mixed signals, with Bank of America upgrading the stock to buy and the consensus price target around $253.43, even as Evercore ISI trimmed its target slightly to $235.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AbbVie.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.80 and last traded at $213.7730. Approximately 7,152,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,036,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.41.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1%

The company has a market cap of $377.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.31, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.32. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $209.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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