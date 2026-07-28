AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading 2.6% Higher - What's Next?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.92 and last traded at $263.49. 6,790,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,037,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.91.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.10.

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AbbVie Stock Up 2.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.52 and a 200-day moving average of $223.11. The company has a market cap of $465.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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