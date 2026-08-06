Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $12.2380 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 million. On average, analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Abeona Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABEO

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O'malley sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $83,868.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 427,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,978,552.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Madhav Vasanthavada sold 12,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $87,737.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 290,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,022,736.08. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 312,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,072,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,455,000 after buying an additional 381,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,602,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 378,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life‐threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non‐viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company's research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead clinical programs include separate AAV‐based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

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