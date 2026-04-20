abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Citigroup

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 235 to GBX 225 in a report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 200 to GBX 210 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a GBX 184 price objective on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 251 to GBX 242 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 219.33.

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abrdn Price Performance

Shares of ABDN stock opened at GBX 208.10 on Monday. abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 137.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 229.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.57. The company has a current ratio of 452.75, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that abrdn will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 131,160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204, for a total transaction of £267,566.40. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 9,521 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, for a total transaction of £19,898.89. Insiders sold 270,729 shares of company stock worth $54,926,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

About abrdn

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

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