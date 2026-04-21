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abrdn (LON:ABDN) Upgraded at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
abrdn logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada upgraded abrdn to "sector perform" and raised its price target to GBX 225 (from GBX 210), implying about a 6.23% upside from the prior close.
  • The analyst consensus remains a "Hold" with an average target of GBX 220.50 (2 Buy, 3 Hold, 1 Sell), while the stock recently traded around GBX 211.80 and has a 1‑year range of GBX 137.40–229.73.
  • Significant insider selling has occurred recently—insiders sold 270,729 shares valued at roughly $54.9M over the last 90 days, and insiders now own about 0.93% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a "sector perform" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 225 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 210. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock's previous close.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 190 to GBX 215 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 235 to GBX 225 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 245 to GBX 240 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and set a GBX 184 price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 251 to GBX 242 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 220.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on abrdn

abrdn Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 211.80 on Tuesday. abrdn has a 1-year low of GBX 137.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 229.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 452.75.

abrdn (LON:ABDN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 16.10 earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 22.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that abrdn will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at abrdn

In other news, insider Jason Windsor sold 81,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201, for a total value of £163,821.03. Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 7,148 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 209 per share, with a total value of £14,939.32. Insiders have sold 270,729 shares of company stock valued at $54,926,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence. We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape. As at 31 December 2025, Aberdeen manages and administers £556bn of client and customer assets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for abrdn (LON:ABDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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