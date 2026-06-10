Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.25.

Get ASO alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. 1,043,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,168. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,835 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. This represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Amundi increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 921 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Key Academy Sports and Outdoors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Academy Sports and Outdoors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Academy Sports and Outdoors wasn't on the list.

While Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here