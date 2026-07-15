Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $36.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Acadia Healthcare traded as high as $32.93 and last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 727492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.69.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on ACHC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,774,308 shares of the company's stock worth $167,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,613 shares of the company's stock worth $67,099,000 after buying an additional 3,815,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,336,698 shares of the company's stock worth $107,377,000 after buying an additional 350,484 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,960,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 3,312,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,647 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $828.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc NASDAQ: ACHC is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

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