ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $295.5080 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $268.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 228,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $114,393.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $519,100.62. The trade was a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $76,395.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,299.55. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 10,239 shares of company stock valued at $219,813 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2,052.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,187,000 after buying an additional 1,312,426 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $22,704,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,910,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $211,296,000 after buying an additional 655,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $13,024,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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