ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Bank of America's price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.59.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 736,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,652. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.84.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 9.61%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 5,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $114,393.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $519,100.62. This represents a 18.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $76,395.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,299.55. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,978 shares of company stock valued at $302,819. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key ACADIA Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting ACADIA Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: ACADIA received a positive CHMP recommendation for Daybue in Europe, a key regulatory step that could expand the drug’s commercial opportunity if the European Commission grants final approval. Article Title

ACADIA received a positive CHMP recommendation for Daybue in Europe, a key regulatory step that could expand the drug’s commercial opportunity if the European Commission grants final approval. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and kept a buy rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and kept a buy rating, signaling stronger analyst confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted ACADIA’s commercial momentum in Nuplazid and Daybue, while highlighting pipeline data for remlifanserin as a potential longer-term catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Recent commentary noted ACADIA’s commercial momentum in Nuplazid and Daybue, while highlighting pipeline data for remlifanserin as a potential longer-term catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage elsewhere flagged that the recent move may be hard to sustain in the near term because of earnings estimate trends, even as trading volume remained elevated. Article Title

Analyst coverage elsewhere flagged that the recent move may be hard to sustain in the near term because of earnings estimate trends, even as trading volume remained elevated. Neutral Sentiment: A roundup of healthcare analyst views included ACADIA Pharmaceuticals among other names, but did not appear to introduce a new company-specific thesis beyond the recent Daybue and analyst updates. Article Title

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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