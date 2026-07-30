Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 15th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $23.03.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $95.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.260 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 83.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,246 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,734 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 811,139 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 192,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 818,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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