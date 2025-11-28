Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AKR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company's stock had a trading volume of 72,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,764. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 4.21%.The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,530 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company's stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Acadia Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadia Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Acadia Realty Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here