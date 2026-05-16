Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald Livingston sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $208,503.12. The trade was a 72.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 90.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 342.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $22.36.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.21 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 9.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.260 EPS. Analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Acadia Realty Trust's payout ratio is 266.67%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust NYSE: AKR is a Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers. The company targets retail properties that serve densely populated urban and suburban markets and typically feature essential tenants such as supermarkets, drugstores, fitness centers and other service-oriented retailers. As a self-managed REIT, Acadia oversees leasing, property management, financing and construction activities through its in-house platform.

Acadia's portfolio is diversified across property types and lease structures, with an emphasis on sites that benefit from long-term consumer traffic and resilient tenancy.

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