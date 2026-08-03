Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.6667.

AAMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Acadian Asset Management Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $86.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.30. Acadian Asset Management has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $88.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a return on equity of 189.32% and a net margin of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadian Asset Management will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Acadian Asset Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadian Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $20,059,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the first quarter worth $15,325,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadian Asset Management by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 737,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 280,239 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $11,361,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $8,608,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadian Asset Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Acadian Asset Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings significantly beat expectations. Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Acadian Asset Management Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Acadian reported second-quarter earnings of $1.33 per share, up from $0.64 a year earlier and $0.30 above the $1.03 analyst consensus. Revenue totaled $183.2 million. The earnings surprise supports the view that operating performance is strengthening. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded AAMI from “hold” to “strong-buy.” The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Zacks

The upgrade may add buying interest and reinforces the positive reaction to the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Acadian declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Acadian Asset Management dividend announcement

Shareholders of record on September 11 will receive payment on September 25. The dividend equates to approximately $0.40 annually and a 0.5% yield, providing a modest shareholder return. Neutral Sentiment: Management held its second-quarter earnings call to discuss results for the period ended June 30, 2026. The transcript and presentation provide additional details, but the reported information does not identify a specific new catalyst beyond the earnings beat. Acadian Asset Management Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

About Acadian Asset Management

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

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