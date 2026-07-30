Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAMI. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Acadian Asset Management in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Asset Management from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.00.

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Acadian Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAMI opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. Acadian Asset Management has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $85.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 185.73%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Asset Management will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadian Asset Management

In other news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,605.11. This represents a 57.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMI. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Acadian Asset Management by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $61,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadian Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company's stock.

Acadian Asset Management Company Profile

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Further Reading

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