Go Pro
→ Here’s the stock symbol I’ve promised (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Acadian Asset Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Acadian Asset Management beat earnings expectations, reporting quarterly EPS of $1.33 versus the $1.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $183.20 million.
  • Shares reached a new 52-week high of $86.43 after the results, while analysts maintained an overall “Moderate Buy” rating with a consensus price target of $79.00.
  • Institutional investors own 98.69% of the stock, although Chief Accounting Officer Richard Jonathan Hart recently sold 100,000 shares, reducing his position by 57.52%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Acadian Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:AAMI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $86.43 and last traded at $82.38, with a volume of 93749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $183.20 million during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 185.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on Acadian Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Acadian Asset Management from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Acadian Asset Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Acadian Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Report on Acadian Asset Management

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadian Asset Management news, CAO Richard Jonathan Hart sold 100,000 shares of Acadian Asset Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $6,697,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 73,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,946,605.11. The trade was a 57.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadian Asset Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 225,579 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acadian Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Acadian Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $15,325,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Acadian Asset Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 845,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 79,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Acadian Asset Management by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 368,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 79,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadian Asset Management Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38.

About Acadian Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Asset Management is a global investment management firm specializing in quantitative research and systematic strategies. Since its founding in 1986, the firm has developed data-driven models designed to identify and capture investment opportunities across equity and fixed income markets. By integrating advanced analytics, proprietary risk management tools and a disciplined investment process, Acadian seeks to deliver consistent performance for institutional clients.

The firm's core offerings include institutional equity portfolios, fixed income strategies and multi-asset solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Acadian Asset Management Right Now?

Before you consider Acadian Asset Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Acadian Asset Management wasn't on the list.

While Acadian Asset Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Elon’s message for America
Elon’s message for America
From Stansberry Research (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines