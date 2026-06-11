Accenture (ACN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $18.7687 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Accenture Stock Down 1.6%

ACN opened at $170.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 12 month low of $155.82 and a 12 month high of $321.77.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,694,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,921,049 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,052,017,000 after acquiring an additional 983,840 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,334 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $308,826,000 after acquiring an additional 912,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,869 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $993,480,000 after buying an additional 904,842 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $224,144,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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