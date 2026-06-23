Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Board Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $201.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.85.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, hitting $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,931,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,545. Accenture has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $216.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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