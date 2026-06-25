Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Lowered by Dbs Bank

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Dbs Bank from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $199.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $196.85.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 1.6%

ACN stock opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Accenture has a one year low of $118.15 and a one year high of $307.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,416 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a $2.0 billion share repurchase expansion, a signal management sees the stock as undervalued and a support for shareholder returns.

Accenture announced a $2.0 billion share repurchase expansion, a signal management sees the stock as undervalued and a support for shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: New business wins and strategic AI-related partnerships, including a software-defined commercial vehicle agreement with Coretura and AI collaborations with Adobe, show Accenture remains active in high-growth transformation projects.

New business wins and strategic AI-related partnerships, including a software-defined commercial vehicle agreement with Coretura and AI collaborations with Adobe, show Accenture remains active in high-growth transformation projects. Positive Sentiment: Several articles argued the recent drop may be creating a long-term buying opportunity, with valuation-focused coverage pointing to potential upside and a DCF-based fair value estimate well above the current price.

Several articles argued the recent drop may be creating a long-term buying opportunity, with valuation-focused coverage pointing to potential upside and a DCF-based fair value estimate well above the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analysis highlighted Accenture’s international revenue trends as an important factor for Wall Street analysts, suggesting the global mix of business could help or hurt future estimates depending on regional demand.

Recent analysis highlighted Accenture’s international revenue trends as an important factor for Wall Street analysts, suggesting the global mix of business could help or hurt future estimates depending on regional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates were mixed: DA Davidson and Mizuho both cut price targets, but each kept constructive ratings on the stock, indicating lowered expectations rather than a fully bearish stance.

Analyst updates were mixed: DA Davidson and Mizuho both cut price targets, but each kept constructive ratings on the stock, indicating lowered expectations rather than a fully bearish stance. Negative Sentiment: Coverage continues to emphasize AI-related disruption concerns and weaker bookings, which are the main reasons investors are reassessing Accenture’s near-term revenue growth and valuation.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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