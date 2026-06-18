Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.780-13.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.8 billion-$72.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $74.0 billion.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 5.6%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $156.21 on Thursday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $314.20. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.80, beating analyst estimates of $3.70, which supports the case for stronger-than-expected profitability. Article Title

Accenture reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS of $3.80, beating analyst estimates of $3.70, which supports the case for stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding its cybersecurity and AI-related offerings through a majority stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, reinforcing growth in a high-demand area. Article Title

The company is expanding its cybersecurity and AI-related offerings through a majority stake in Dragos and acquisitions of runZero and NetRise, reinforcing growth in a high-demand area. Positive Sentiment: Accenture also announced new deals and acquisitions in AI and industrial software, including a multi-year Unilever AI collaboration and purchases of IndX and Alfahealth, which could add to future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Accenture also announced new deals and acquisitions in AI and industrial software, including a multi-year Unilever AI collaboration and purchases of IndX and Alfahealth, which could add to future revenue opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in at $18.72 billion versus $18.78 billion expected, a slight miss that may temper enthusiasm despite the EPS beat.

Revenue came in at $18.72 billion versus $18.78 billion expected, a slight miss that may temper enthusiasm despite the EPS beat. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary was mixed ahead of earnings, with Jefferies rating the stock Hold and Susquehanna lowering its price target, suggesting investors were already cautious. Article Title

Wall Street commentary was mixed ahead of earnings, with Jefferies rating the stock Hold and Susquehanna lowering its price target, suggesting investors were already cautious. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary has focused on slower growth and AI competition concerns, which may be contributing to pressure on the shares. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 46.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 49.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,639 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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