Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Acco Brands had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $415.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.53 million. Acco Brands updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 0.870-0.910 EPS.

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Acco Brands Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 641,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,695. Acco Brands has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Acco Brands's payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Acco Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acco Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $230,012.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 18,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,691.60. This represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acco Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of Acco Brands by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acco Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Acco Brands by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Acco Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,297 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Acco Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company's stock.

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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