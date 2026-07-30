Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.170-0.210 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $379.9 million-$391.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.3 million. Acco Brands also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.870-0.910 EPS.

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Acco Brands Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 641,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,906. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Acco Brands has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $415.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.53 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Acco Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acco Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acco Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Acco Brands's payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCO. Weiss Ratings raised Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acco Brands currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acco Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acco Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $230,012.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $74,691.60. This trade represents a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acco Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Acco Brands by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acco Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acco Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Acco Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company's stock.

Acco Brands Company Profile

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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