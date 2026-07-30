Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.910 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Acco Brands also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.170-0.210 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Acco Brands from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acco Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Acco Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Acco Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACCO

Acco Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 641,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,906. The stock has a market cap of $391.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. Acco Brands has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Acco Brands (NYSE:ACCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $415.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.53 million. Acco Brands had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Acco Brands has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.870-0.910 EPS. Analysts expect that Acco Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Acco Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Acco Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 57,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $230,012.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,580 shares in the company, valued at $74,691.60. The trade was a 75.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acco Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Acco Brands by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acco Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Acco Brands by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acco Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acco Brands

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company's portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

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