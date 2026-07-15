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Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Acerinox logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Acerinox has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from six brokerages, with the group split between one sell, one hold, three buy, and one strong buy rating. Recent calls were mixed, including upgrades from Jefferies and Zacks and a downgrade from BNP Paribas Exane.
  • The stock was trading up 0.7% at $9.36, near its 12-month high of $9.85 and above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Acerinox has a market cap of about $4.67 billion and a beta of 1.13.
  • Recent quarterly results were weak, with Acerinox reporting $0.01 EPS versus the $0.59 estimate and revenue of $1.62 billion versus expectations of $3.88 billion. Analysts currently expect the company to earn $0.53 per share for the full year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Acerinox.

Shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acerinox to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANIOY

Acerinox Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.13. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.58). Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acerinox

(Get Free Report)

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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Analyst Recommendations for Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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