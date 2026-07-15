Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANIOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Acerinox to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Acerinox from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Acerinox from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

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Acerinox Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.13. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.58). Acerinox had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.79%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acerinox

Acerinox is a Madrid-based global producer of stainless steel products with an integrated value chain that spans melting, hot rolling, cold rolling, annealing and finishing processes. Founded in 1970, the company operates multiple stainless steel mills and recycling facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, enabling a fully vertically integrated manufacturing model. This structure supports consistent product quality, cost efficiency and a commitment to sustainable production practices.

The company's core product portfolio comprises flat and long stainless steel formats, including coils, sheets, plates and bars.

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