ACM Research (ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ACM Research to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $269.2760 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $231.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.69 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm's revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.90. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACM Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $125.00 price objective on ACM Research and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

Insider Buying and Selling at ACM Research

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 40,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $3,432,171.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,872,346.40. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $331,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,752 shares of company stock worth $10,752,198. 24.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 444.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,342,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $52,947,000 after buying an additional 1,095,634 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,406.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,082,982 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,740,000 after buying an additional 1,011,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,392,306 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 515,340 shares during the last quarter. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at $13,839,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,819.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 287,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company's stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc NASDAQ: ACMR designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

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